What started out as a simple question, has turned into a summer community event that has been embraced by the greater Defiance community.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance, located at 671 Clinton St., will host its sixth annual Tent Revival July 24-26, featuring worship, prayer and music.
When asked by congregation member Nancy Nagel if the church could do a tent revival, Rev. Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran thought it was a great idea. Brobston explained that this year’s theme for the revival and the messages that will be shared, are meant to bring comfort to those who attend.
“Our theme this year is peace,” said Brobston. “In today’s strange world, peace out there in the world is a big deal, because there’s not much of it. At the same time, our own internal struggle for peace is just as real.”
Brobston shared a tent for this year’s event will be set up, however, people will be asked to bring their own chairs and blankets and practice social distancing. In addition, for anyone who can’t attend, or for anyone who has an underlying health condition, the event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at St. Paul Defiance.
“The tent will be set up for shade as much as anything,” began Brobston. “We’re not setting up any chairs, so people are asked to bring their own or a blanket. We will have some people under the tent, but everyone will be asked to spread out to the front lawn of the church and into Triangle Park. We’re encouraging everyone to wear a mask and to be respectful of social distancing.
“To be honest, having the revival this year is something we really wrestled with,” continued Brobston. “The reality is that if it were going to be held inside, the answer would have been no. Since the event is outside, and we have a good sound system, we can social distance and feel okay about it. Truly, if ever there was a year we need this revival, this is it. In these uncertain times, we want people to know, we can get through this.”
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., Rev. Kristin Hunsinger, associate pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in Toledo, will deliver a message of peace. Returning to perform special music again this year will be Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers Bluegrass Gospel Band.
The revival gets underway Saturday at 4 p.m., with Brobston delivering a message of peace. Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers Bluegrass Gospel Band will perform special music that evening. Following the revival, the annual barbecue dinner prepared by Jason Frederick and Chuck Campbell will be served.
On Sunday morning, worship at St. Paul Lutheran will be held outside beginning at 10 a.m., with Brobston delivering a message of peace. There will be special music for worship.
“We’re very happy to welcome Kristin to the revival this year, she is a daughter of the congregation (her father is Rev. Keith Hunsinger, who was pastor at St. Paul prior to Brobston),” said Brobston. “She’s a 1999 graduate of Defiance High School, and I’m looking forward to hearing her message.”
Said Brobston about live-streaming: “This is the new reality, we’re doing it for our regular services, and it’s something we’ll do when the pandemic is over.”
For anyone who hasn’t attended the tent revival in the past, Brobston hopes everyone comes out to see what it’s all about.
“For those who haven’t experienced this, we invite you to come, be gentle with others around you, and to please wear a mask for everyone’s well being,” added Brobston. “If you don’t feel safe, please join us online. What we’ve learned is there is more than one way to build a community, so check it out and be a part of it. We’re hoping for a couple of days we’re everywhere, sharing a message of peace and God’s love.”
For more information about the revival, call 419-782-5771 or go to stpauldefiance.com.
