NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council will consider 10 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the city building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.

Scheduled for first readings are a resolution allowing a contract with Aerotek Inc. for engineering services, a resolution awarding a contract to Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for a GIS system implementation, a resolution amending annual recurring costs legislation, a resolution allowing a contract for the purchase of sodium chloride, a resolution authorizing a contract with the Village of Florida to operate its water distribution system, an ordinance supplementing the city’s 2021 budget, an ordinance allowing appropriation transfers and a resolution authorizing the transfer of certain fund balances.

Set for a second reading is a resolution allowing the city manager to apply for funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Oakwood Avenue and American Road project while an ordinance renewing a certain agricultural district in the city is scheduled for a third reading.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments