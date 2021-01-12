Temple of Praise Church, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, will be the site of a food box distribution from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
This food box distribution is being run by the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and pre-registration and ID will be required. Participants may register online at toledofoodbank.org or by calling 419-242-5000 ext. 204.
This will be a non-contact drive-up distribution only. Food boxes will be loaded into the trunk of the client’s vehicle for them.
According to Temple of Praise Pastor Ruben Laguna, “often individuals do show up without a reservation and that’s okay, we try to accommodate all who come so that no one is turned away.
