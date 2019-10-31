PAULDING — Heating issues at the jail and the opioid epidemic were major topics at the Paulding County commissioner’s meeting recently.
Sheriff Jason Landers began the discussion by stating that the commissioners entered into a heating/cooling agreement with Schlatter’s Heating and Cooling. Landers noted that in the jail meetings, he consistently heard that the heating/cooling does not work. He explained that he doesn’t get in there every single day, but has experienced temperature control changes. It would be extremely cold in the summer, having to hold classes in other areas due to the temperature. It’s either really hot or it’s really cold, he said.
Other members of the jail staff also spoke.
Anne Pieper noted that this all started back in June stating, “It’s either cold or it’s hot. We would go to the breaker box. It would get cold fast. We would go shut it off. It’s even affecting the floor. It was below 60 degrees when we left this morning. When we were doing the A/C it was making the jail very cold. When we shut it off, it made the jail very hot. Now, we have nothing out there.”
Shelly Newsome pointed out that “I went and got a thermometer. It’s either 50 degrees or it’s 90 degrees. I’ve spent a month’s paycheck and was miserable due to being sick.”
Jail administrator Keith Leatherman informed the group that “We’ve been fortunate enough that we don’t have complaints from the inmates. If that were to happen, we’d have to deal with it. (The) sheriff’s take on it is right. Yesterday, I sat in my office with my winter coat on for eight hours. It was cold. Right now, we are compensating the inmates with sweatshirts.”
Landers explained that the minimum standard is to have the jail temperature between 68-85 degrees.
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein apologized to the group. This was not an anticipated thing to have happen. It is the cost of doing business with the previous vendor, he stated.
“One thing I have learned is that you have heating and cooling and then you have control systems,” Klopfenstein said. “What we didn’t understand is that heating/cooling is different than the control system. It is complicated.”
Klopfenstein asked Doug Schlatter of Schlatter’s Heating and Cooling where things were on the issue and how soon it could be resolved. Schlatter explained that the county lost the thermostat sometime in June and he has been working to try to get it back ever since. He has a third party that has control and has access again.
Moving forward, Schlatter offered to give an email address to email temperatures every day. He noted that he will be up on the jail physically and make necessary repairs to get it back where it should be. He explained that he has a guy that can open up the system and make changes today. Schlatter informed Landers that it’s going to take a little time to get everything back to where it should be. He apologized, and informed the group that it was never his intention to disappoint.
Turning to another issue, the commissioners met with Prosecutor Joseph Burkard to discuss several issues.
Burkard informed the commissioners that the Ohio Attorney General’s office wants to file a suit for all counties in Ohio to take the lead on the opioid crisis. Ann Spence, regional director for the Ohio Attorney General’s office joined the meeting. The commissioners then went into executive session. Following the session, the commissioners passed a resolution directing the prosecutor not to opt out the national prescription opioid litigation.
Burkard and the commissioners also discussed the county coroner position having to be a resident of the county.
Finally, the board heard about finances from Clerk of Courts Ann Pease and Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher.
Wannemacher presented the investment report with $18,686,211.10 invested as of Sept. 30. Wannemacher also presented a pie graph by bank with total dollars invested. Receipts are currently at $272,509.86, over estimated revenue by $42,509.86. Interest rates are decreasing. Sales tax as of Sept. 30, came in at $261,253.21, an increase from 2018 of 42.03%.
Wannemacher also indicated that sales tax for October was also up, thus far. Pease added that recorder’s fees are going up.
Also commissioners:
• went into executive session to discuss legal matters.
• heard a request from Paulding County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Michael Wehrkamp to increase his office’s 2020 budget by $23,000.
• heard about capital budget request for grant funding for possible help with the fairground’s electrical infrastructure rebuild.
• accepted a quote from State Bank for a general obligation note for $50,000 for the Community Improvement Corporation. The note has a 3.51% interest rate.
• heard the annual auditor sale featured seven properties, six of which sold.
