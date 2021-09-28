• Defiance County
Teentober drawing contest:
Youth from sixth through twelfth grades are invited to participate in a drawing contest. Entry forms with complete rules are available at any DPLS library or can be downloaded at defiancelibrary.org/draw. All entries must be submitted by Nov. 1 and prizes from different categories will be awarded.
