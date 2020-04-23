SWANTON — A teenager was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car/semi crash near here.
According to troopers of the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 3:41 p.m., a car driven by a juvenile was southbound on Fulton County Road 1 at U.S. 20 in Amboy Township. The juvenile failed to yield and the car was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Terrance Carter, 48, Detroit. The car was pushed off the right side of the roadway.
A 16-year-old juvenile, in the front passenger’s seat, was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was transported by Swanton EMS to Toledo Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Carter was not injured in the crash.
Names of the juvenile victims have not been released by troopers.
All parties involved in the crash were reportedly wearing seat belts. Troopers reported that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation at this time, and no charges have been filed.
Assisting at the scene were Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Swanton Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.