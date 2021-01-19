• Defiance County
Teen winter craze:
Join the Defiance Public Library System from Feb. 1-28 for the teen winter craze, a reading challenge for grades 6-12. Register and log your reading at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org (plus any book reviews you wrote) to be entered into weekly prize drawings. The more you complete, the more tickets you earn for the grand-prize drawing for a mystery box.
