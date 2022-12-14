A Henry County teen appeared to have escaped serious harm Wednesday morning after crashing the car he was driving on East River Road, then jumping into the Maumee River.
The vehicle struck a guardrail, causing disabling damage to the car, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer. The driver took off on foot and then entered the river near Preston Island before first responders were summoned.
Lt. Scott Campbell stated that the crash occurred between Carpenter Road and Burning Tree Drive, and noted that the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old male from Deshler, ended up in the river and swam to Preston island in the 37 degree weather.
Defiance Police and the Defiance Fire Department, with assistance from Defiance County Sheriff's Office and Jewell fire departments responded to a call just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding an individual having gone into the river.
Defiance firefighters, with assistance from Jewell Fire, put a boat into the water with two police officers who retrieved the driver of the vehicle and brought him back to shore at Pontiac Park, located on East River Drive, were the driver was taken by ambulance to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. They were also assisted by a boat that took an officer to the Island from Hillabrand and Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood, the contractor which is installing a new waterline beneath Maumee River near Preston Island.
Campbell said the driver appeared to be unharmed, but was likely cold and facing hypothermia.
The incident remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.
Shafer commented that for a "situation of this magnitude" things worked out as well as they could have, adding, that the river is a "dangerous place" and when first responders and victims can come out safely that is the best result.
