• Defiance County
Teen night:
Every Thursday in the teen space at Defiance Public Library from 4:30-7:30 p.m. grades 6-12 are invited to hang out and socialize, use the gaming systems or take part in various activities including scavenger hunts, crafts, trivia challenges and games.
