HICKSVILLE — A male teen who was struck and killed by a CSX train here on April 15 has been identified.

Logan Schambers, 18, Avilla, Ind., died when he was struck a train around 3:30 a.m. that date on the railroad tracks east of Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville, according to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement were attempting to "properly identify" the person not long after the incident and did not initially release his name.

