LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An early Saturday morning single vehicle accident in Putnam County resulted in the death of an Ottawa teen.
According to a report received from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, Landon M. Bailey, 16, Ottawa, was traveling south on Ohio 109 in Putnam County, just north of Road X, when the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving went off the right side of the roadway. Reentering the roadway, the vehicle crossed over to the left side before leaving the roadway a second time, rolling several times and ejecting the front seat passenger before coming to rest on its top.
Bailey and passenger, Jagguare M. Rich, 18, Ottawa, were both taken to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health — where Rich was pronounced dead by Putnam County Coroner Jennifer Maag. Bailey was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Rich was reportedly not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, but it is unknown whether Bailey was. According to the report, alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. Investigation continues in this crash.
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Fire and EMS, Miller City Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Coroner’s Office and Imm-Pressive Towing Services assisted in this incident.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to wear safety belts, to drive sober and to designate a driver in the instance you have been drinking.
