• Defiance County

Teen gaming:

Join the Teen Gaming League in the Teen Space at Defiance Public Library. Sept. 13 and 27 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. students in grades 6-12 are invited to play video games, tabletop games or card games. This activity is held on the second, fourth and last (when applicable) Monday of each month. For details, call 419-782-1456.

