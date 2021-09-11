• Defiance County
Teen gaming:
Join the Teen Gaming League in the Teen Space at Defiance Public Library. Sept. 13 and 27 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. students in grades 6-12 are invited to play video games, tabletop games or card games. This activity is held on the second, fourth and last (when applicable) Monday of each month. For details, call 419-782-1456.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.