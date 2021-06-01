• Putnam County

Library event:

Putnam County District Library Outdoor Teen Events with Erika Grades 6-12: June 29 at 3 p.m., Teen Game Day Grades 6-12. Bring your device for games & ZOOM participation. If you can’t attend — request a craft kit from Erika. Email Erika emortimer@seolibraries.org for more information.

