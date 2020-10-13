McCLURE — A Haskins dirt bike rider was injured Monday morning in a crash near here.
Jack Rowland, 13, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital. A condition update was unavailable at press time.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:36 a.m., Rowland was northbound on Township Road 3A and failed to negotiate a curve. The dirt bike left the road and struck a ditch, ejecting the rider.
Damage was moderate to the dirt bike.
Assisting at the scene was McClure EMS.
