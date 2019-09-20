SHERWOOD — A Defiance County juvenile was charged in connection with a threatening phone call on Wednesday morning to Central Local Schools.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 16-year-old boy was charged with delinquency by means of inducing panic.

Superintendent Steve Arnold relayed that a threatening call was made to the superintendent’s office shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. School officials contacted the sheriff’s office and instructed staff to lock all doors and keep everyone inside. A deputy responded to the school, and an instant alert was issued to provide information to the community.

Administrators were given word that they could return to normal operations around noon; however, law enforcement remained on campus for the remainder of the day.

