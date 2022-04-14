Ted Yoder

The Ted Yoder Band, pictured here, performs at 7:30 p.m. on April 22 at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 and available to order from www.defiancearts.org. or at the door.

The Ted Yoder Band will close the Bands & More season on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne St., Defiance. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The group is a progressive instrumental band led by the barefoot "Bella Fleck of the hammered dulcimer." Ted's cover of the Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" became one of the most watched Facebook Live posts in 2016 when it received 101 million views.

Other songs include hits from Journey, the Beatles, and hymns like Amazing Grace. Yoder is joined by marimba, drums, percussion, fretless bass and strings.

This concert is sponsored by the Albert W. and Veulah M. LeFevre Foundation, The Hubbard Company, The State Bank and ServiceMaster. The series is sponsored by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID situation and if guidelines change will update their website, Facebook page and upcoming newsletters.

Tickets are $15 and available at the door. To order in advance contact the DCCC at 419-784-3401 or at www.defiancearts.org.

