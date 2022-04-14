The Ted Yoder Band will close the Bands & More season on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne St., Defiance. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The group is a progressive instrumental band led by the barefoot "Bella Fleck of the hammered dulcimer." Ted's cover of the Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" became one of the most watched Facebook Live posts in 2016 when it received 101 million views.
Other songs include hits from Journey, the Beatles, and hymns like Amazing Grace. Yoder is joined by marimba, drums, percussion, fretless bass and strings.
This concert is sponsored by the Albert W. and Veulah M. LeFevre Foundation, The Hubbard Company, The State Bank and ServiceMaster. The series is sponsored by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID situation and if guidelines change will update their website, Facebook page and upcoming newsletters.
Tickets are $15 and available at the door. To order in advance contact the DCCC at 419-784-3401 or at www.defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.