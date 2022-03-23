The famous Shawnee Indian leader Tecumseh and future president William Henry Harrison — a U.S. Army general as Tecumseh's contemporary — were clearly rivals that shaped America's early history.
The two men's tempestuous relationship was the subject of a Toledo author's take on the two men during the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum's "Town and Gown" presentation at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance Tuesday night.
About 50 persons attended.
Author of "Thus Fell Tecumseh" and other books, Kuron reviewed the historic events that occurred in northwest Ohio during the Tecumseh-Harrison rivalry.
He suggested that the connection between the two may have started at the Battle of Fallen Timbers, the 1794 victory of Gen. Anthony Wayne over a confederation of Indian fighters near Maumee. This led to the historic Treaty of Greenville and the ending — at least for awhile — of Indian-settler violence in the region.
As young men, both men served as lesser players to the battle's leaders — Harrison, for example, serving as an aid to Wayne, Kuron noted. Later, Harrison acknowledged Tecumseh's talents, the author explained, and expressed respect for his leadership abilities.
Following the American army's victory at Fallen Timbers, Tecumseh and his brother — known as "The Prophet" for leading an Indian spiritual renewal promoting a return to traditional ways — moved around in Ohio and Indiana. All the while, Tecumseh's rivalry with Harrison grew, especially following treaties brokered by the future president that the Shawnee leader opposed and resulted in the sale of much Indian land for purposes of American settlement.
Particularly displeasing to Tecumseh, Kuron indicated, was the sale of three million acres of Indian land in Indiana for two cents an acre under the 1809 Treaty of Fort Wayne.
The two rivals tried to settle their differences diplomatically, Kuron indicated, with meetings in 1810 and 1811 in Vincennes, Ind., where Harrison had taken up residence as governor of the Indiana Territory. His former mansion — known as "Grouseland" — is well preserved in the southwest Indiana town while a historical marker notes the spot where the two men negotiated, nearly came to blows, then talked some more before nothing was resolved.
Kuron noted Tuesday that the two men had tried diplomacy, both believed they were justified in their approach while neither waivered from their position.
But in November 1811 Harrison-led American forces engaged with the Shawnee brothers' fellow fighters in the Battle of Tippecanoe near present-day Lafayette, Ind., on the west side of the state. Tecumseh was not present at this battle, which was followed by the American destruction of the Shawnee brothers' town known as "Prophetstown" just outside Lafayette.
The battle's outcome is considered an American victory as the Indians fled and Prophetstown was burned down, but Tecumseh was not done.
Shortly thereafter, he led a confederation of Indian tribes aligned with the British against the United States in the War of 1812. Harrison and Tecumseh would meet up again on opposing sides during a battle at Fort Meigs near Perrysburg in May 1813.
It was the Shawnee leader's hope that his forces could check the advance of American settlers on lands used by the Indian tribes to carry on self-sustaining hunting and agriculture.
However, the Indian fight for what was then considered the American "West" died when Tecumseh was killed in combat with the Harrison-led Americans at the Battle of the Thames in southern Ontario on Oct. 5, 1813, according to Kuron.
Indeed, remaining Indian tribes were forcibly removed from Ohio more than 25 years later, long after the Indian confederacy under Tecumseh had fallen apart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.