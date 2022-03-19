Frank Kuron will be presenting “Clash of Cultures: Harrison Meets Tecumseh,” during another installment of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum’s Town & Gown series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
The program is free and open to the public.
Kuron is a lifelong resident of Toledo. Retiring from a 40-year career in advertising, he continues to follow his passion of studying and writing about early American history. Kuron is a board member of the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission. He offers presentations across the region of various American topics and has been seen on C-Span’s BookTV.
Following the program Kuron will meet with the audience. His books will be available for purchase and for signing.
After the Revolutionary War, the Native Americans and the New Americans were in conflict over the lands, formerly known as the Northwest Territory, which would become the Midwest of today’s United States. Tensions remained high between them throughout the War of 1812.
The Shawnee leader, Tecumseh, along with his brother, The Prophet, fought for the Indian concerns, while the future president of the United States president, William Harrison, represented the American settlers.
The presentation will explore the strategies employed by each to secure the lands for their respective people, and how the Shawnee spirituality played a role in the events of the day.
Details of these three leaders’ tense meeting will be explored and will reveal how they tried to avoid war and why they were pivotal players in our history.
The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum is located at 514 W. Third St. The museum is open and free to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday, and 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month.
More information is available by calling the museum at 419-782-0746 or visiting thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com.
