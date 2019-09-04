• Putnam County
Tech try out:
The Ottawa Public Library will have a tech program for individuals to check out various devices to see what they do on Sept. 11, 12 and 14. Tech devices will be available to try out such as a Chromebook, iZotope Spire Studio, Echo Show or an Echo Dot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.