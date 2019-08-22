• Putnam County

Tech help:

Anyone needing help or that have questions about their devices such as a laptop, tablet, Kindle, IPad, smartphone, or Mp3 player can take part in a tech help program at the Putnam County District Libraries.

Those interested should call for an appointment at 419-523-3747. Patrons may schedule a one-on-one 30-minute session or two consecutive times if needed. This program was made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

