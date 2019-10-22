• Putnam County
Tech help:
The Putnam County District Library will be offering technology help and learning throughout November.
Need help with questions on your laptop, tablet, Kindle, IPad, smartphone or Mp3 player?
Learn how to download e-books, magazines, music, videos, or audiobooks from the library on your device. Call for an at 419-523-3747. Schedule a one-on-one 30-minute session or two consecutive times, if needed. The program has been made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
