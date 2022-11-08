Three major renewal levies on the ballot in Defiance County — two countywide, one for city schools — breezed through Tuesday.
Support was the strongest (79.4%) for the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board's (DD) 1.9-mill, continuing levy for operating expenses. The levy had been a renewal levy every six years, but voters made it continuing, or permanent, with Tuesday's vote.
The final count on Election Night: 9,525 for the levy; 3,637 against.
The levy generates approximately 27% of the budget to operate Defiance County's DD programs, including Good Samaritan School.
Also receiving strong support at 72.4% was the second countywide tax issue on the ballot Tuesday — Defiance Public Library System's 0.75-mill, 5-year renewal. It received 9,525 yes votes and 3,637 no votes.
This is the third time the levy has been approved since initial passage in 2007.
Levy funds help operate not only the main branch in Defiance, but those in Hicksville and Sherwood as well.
Defiance City Schools' 5.41-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses passed comfortably as well with 64.6% support. The final tally was 3,263 for and 1,792 against as the levy was approved for the fifth time since its initial passage in 1996.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, Washington Township voters renewed a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection by a 482-125 count.
The renewal comes at a key time for the Ney-Washington Township Fire Department which plans to build a new fire station in Ney where the town's long-gone high school was once located. This was made possible by a two-mill, 10-year property tax levy that Washington Township voters approved a year ago.
Only three county offices were on the ballot in Defiance County this fall — for auditor, one county commissioner seat and an unexpired term for county coroner — but none were opposed.
Republican incumbent Jill Little won another four-year term as auditor while Republican Dana Phillips was unopposed in his quest for a county commissioner seat of the same length.
Phipps was appointed to the seat earlier this year, replacing Ryan Mack who became Defiance’s city administrator. He will continue in Mack's unexpired term until year's end while his new four-year term will begin in January.
Dr. John Racciato won the remaining two years of the unexpired county coroner’s term as a write-in candidate.
Voter turnout in Defiance County was 51.1%, according to the county's board of elections.
Unofficial results in Defiance County:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D......4,461
JD Vance, R......8,692
U.S. 9th District
Marcy Kaptur, D-inc...5,212
J.R. Majewski, R........7,791
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc..10,043
Nan Whaley, D........3,096
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D...3,619
Dave Yost, R-inc.......9,608
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc....9,417
T. Sappington, D.....3,698
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D.......3,608
Frank LaRose, R-inc..9,408
Terpsehore Maras, I...155
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D........3,683
Robert Sprague, R-inc...9,452
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc...10,480
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc.....2,071
82nd House District
Roy Klopfenstein, R....7,468
M. Markward, D.........3,252
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D....3,998
Sharon Kennedy, R....9,257
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc.....9,342
Terri Jamison, D......3,849
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc....9,202
Marilyn Zayas, D.....3,936
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
W. Zimmerman, R-inc...10,533
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
Juergen Waldick, R....10,337
County offices
Commissioner
Dana Phipps, R-app. inc....10,841
Auditor
Jill Little, R-inc.......10,919
Coroner
(unexpired term)
John Racciato, write-in...462*
*the vote total on Election Night makes no distinction about write-ins' names.
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: yes, 10,415; no, 2,561.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: yes, 10,948; no, 1,995.
Defiance Public Library: a 0.75-mill, 5-year renewal levy for operating expenses of the Defiance Public Library System; yes, 9,525; no, 3,637.
Defiance County DD Board: a 1.9-mill, continuing levy for operating expenses. The levy has been a continuing levy for six years, but officials are requesting that voters make it permanent: yes, 10,451; no, 2,707.
Defiance City Schools: a 5.41-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses: yes, 3,263; no, 1,792.
Washington Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 482; no, 125.
Defiance Precinct 2-A: Sunday liquor sales for Edge Bar and Grille, LLC: yes, 248; no, 81.
Defiance Precinct 3-A: Sunday liquor sales for Meijer Stores: yes, 215; no, 53.
