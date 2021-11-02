OTTAWA — Putnam County voters passed all 16 of the tax issues put before them Tuesday, including three in Continental that focused on street repairs, village expenses and police protection.

The Continental levies — all five-year renewals — each received more than 70% support.

Two continuing levies for the fire districts of Jackson Township, Kalida and Ottoville, also handily passed, opening the way for purchasing new fire trucks. Additionally, Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township voters approved new taxation for EMS, fire protection and construction of a new firehouse.

The only contested outcome remains in the election Jackson Township trustee. Both Craig Brinkman and Keith Hamburg received 127 votes each while Leonard Horstman, the incumbent, won another term as trustee with 149 total votes received.

Brinkman and Hamburg now await counting of provisional and absentee ballots, if there are any, and a likely automatic recount. Should the tie not be broken from those eventualities, a coin toss or likewise random draw will determine the winner.

Putnam County voters cast a total of 5,043 ballots. This means that the turnout among the county's 23,697 registered voters was 21.28%.

These results were reported Tuesday evening after the polls closed but won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 16.

Unofficial results in Putnam County:

Boards of education

Putnam County Educational Service Center

(elect three)

√Michael Ruhe.............4,108

√Rita Schnipke (write-in)..69

Columbus Grove Local

(elect two)

√Brian Jones (inc.)...........641

√Ned Stechschulte (inc.)...636

Unexpired term

(elect one)

√Darrick Oswald...602

Continental Local

(elect three)

√Dean Bidlack (inc.)...377

√Robin Etter (inc.)......466

Jennings Local

(elect three)

√Tim Fitzpatrick (inc.)....163

√Scott Gerdeman..........184

√Eva VonSossan (inc.)...173

Kalida Local

(elect three)

√Bradley Niemeyer (inc.).......399

√Emily Peck (inc.).................344

√Greg von der Embse (inc.)....412

Leipsic Local

(elect two)

√John Schortgen (inc.)....271

√Sammy Walther (inc.)...246

Barry Ward..................238

Miller City-New Cleveland Local

(elect three)

√Ryan Ellerbrock (inc.)...275

√Dominic Inkrott...........283

√Eric Schroeder............265

Ottawa-Glandorf Local

(elect two)

√David Dalrymple (inc.).........863

√Tom Von Sossan (write-in)...109

Ottoville Local

(elect three)

√Marilyn Calvelage (inc.).............496

√Kevin Landin (inc.)....................555

√Kimberley Wannemacher (inc.)...513

Pandora-Gilboa Local

(elect two)

√Kathi Amstutz (inc.)...328

√Dawn Schulte (inc.)...290

Municipal offices

Belmore

Council

(elect four)

√Patrick Blasius (inc.)..14

√Shirley Kelley (inc.)...13

√Leslie Rayle (inc.).......9

√Jenna Young.............14

Cloverdale

Council

(elect four)

√Sharon Barnhart...19

Columbus Grove

Council

(elect four)

Joanne McKanna (write-in).....80

√Peter Langhals (inc.)..........304

√Skyler Mayberry (inc.)........325

√Brian Schroeder (inc.).........342

√Todd Wolfe........................253

Continental

Council

(elect four)

√Thomas Armey (inc.)......95

√Jordan Streicher (inc.)..110

√Daniel Sullivan (inc.)....105

√Michael Varner (inc.)......95

Dupont

Council

(elect four)

√Todd Bidlack (inc.)........34

√Eugene Recker.............27

√William Thomsen (inc.)..30

Fort Jennings

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

Gilboa

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

Glandorf

Council

(elect four)

√K. Gerding-Heffner......118

√Zach Klausing (inc.).....110

√Doug Trombley............120

√Dale Warnecke (inc.)....121

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

√Christopher Recker...124

Kalida

Council

(elect four)

√Jason Birkemeier............172

√Logan Hanneman (inc.)...162

√John Hopkins (inc.).........142

√Patrick Trentman (inc.)....156

Board of public affairs

√Ron Knueve (inc.).......169

Leipsic

Council

(elect four)

√Susan Christman (inc.)....148

√Jason Goodwin...............187

Ada Hilton (write-in)............21

√Richard Moyer.................187

Alan Pingle (inc.)...............131

√Rick Recker (inc.)............156

Miller City

Council

(elect four)

√Lawrence Hermiller (inc.)...32

√Kevin Niese......................33

√Patrick Verhoff (inc.)..........31

Ottawa

Council

(elect three)

√Timothy Maag (inc.)...........352

√David Michel (inc.).............319

√Thomas Rosenbauer (inc.)...327

Ottoville

Council

(elect four)

J. Tyler Albridge.............48

√Julianne Brickner........177

√Dan Honingford..........200

√Darren Leis (inc.)........203

Jerry Markward (inc.).....131

√Adria Petrick...............235

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

√Donald Davies (inc.)...216

Pandora

Council

(elect four)

√Paul Burkholder (inc.).......96

√Amanda Dettrow..............94

√Rolland Eisenbach (inc.)....94

√Ricky Fricke....................102

West Leipsic

Council

(elect four)

√Robert Balbaugh.................17

√Betty Berger (inc.)..............14

Delores Meloney (write-in).......4

√John Weekly.......................11

√Teresa Weekly....................12

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Blanchard

√Jeremy Gerten.......71

√Steven Schroeder...81

Greensburg

√James Birkemeier (inc.)...151

√David Recker (inc.)..........151

Jackson

Craig Brinkman (inc.).........127

Keith Hamburg..................127

√Leonard Horstman (inc.)...149

Jennings

√Kevin Hoersten..........192

√David Wieging (inc.)...165

Liberty

√Gary Kuhlman (inc.)........119

√Joseph Schroeder (inc.)...135

Monroe

√Rob Howell (inc.).......218

Kim Okuley.................136

√Ryan Ordway (inc.)....204

Monterey

√Cory Eickholt.............425

√Steven Hilvers (inc.)...394

Ottawa

√Don Croy (inc.)...........598

√Steven Leopold (inc.)...675

Palmer

√David Niese (inc.)...161

Louie Niese..............156

√Leo Schroeder........183

Perry

Ira Good.................70

√Derek Heitzman...115

Harold Kahle............55

√William Rippetoe....83

Pleasant

√R. Brent Glass..............490

Jeff Hoyt........................219

Jordan Pringle.................283

√Bruce Schroeder (inc.)...312

Cory Smith.....................147

Riley

Daniel Karhoff...................130

√Mark Kinsinger (inc.).......162

√Scott Meyer....................150

William Schroeder (inc.).......97

Sugar Creek

√Jim Mull (inc.)..........71

√Kevin Siefker (inc.)...63

Union

√Mark Kahle (inc.)......310

√Steven Smith (inc.)...302

Van Buren

√Douglas Mangas (inc.)...283

√Michael Rader (inc.)......268

Tax, ballot issues

Jackson Township (Kalida Fire District): an additional 1.75-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck: yes, 79; no, 19.

Jackson Township (Ottoville Fire District): an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck: yes, 88;  no, 25.

Union Township: a 0.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 328; no, 53.

Ottawa Township: a 1.35-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection: yes, 212; no, 50.

Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: an additional 1.5-mill, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS service: yes, 308; no, 130.

Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: a 1-mill, 20-year bond issue for constructing a firehouse and related equipment: yes, 279; no, 156.

Perry Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 144; no, 40.

Palmer Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 222; no, 62.

Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for road maintenance and construction: yes, 225; no, 64.

Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for police protection: yes, 106; no, 36.

Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for street maintenance and construction: yes, 106; no, 35.

Continental Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 98; no, 41.

Miller City Village: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 34; no, 3.

Ottawa Village: a 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer fire department personnel: yes, 379; no, 73.

Monterey Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection: yes, 442; no, 95.

Greensburg Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance and construction: yes, 137; no, 40.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments