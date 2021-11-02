OTTAWA — Putnam County voters passed all 16 of the tax issues put before them Tuesday, including three in Continental that focused on street repairs, village expenses and police protection.
The Continental levies — all five-year renewals — each received more than 70% support.
Two continuing levies for the fire districts of Jackson Township, Kalida and Ottoville, also handily passed, opening the way for purchasing new fire trucks. Additionally, Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township voters approved new taxation for EMS, fire protection and construction of a new firehouse.
The only contested outcome remains in the election Jackson Township trustee. Both Craig Brinkman and Keith Hamburg received 127 votes each while Leonard Horstman, the incumbent, won another term as trustee with 149 total votes received.
Brinkman and Hamburg now await counting of provisional and absentee ballots, if there are any, and a likely automatic recount. Should the tie not be broken from those eventualities, a coin toss or likewise random draw will determine the winner.
Putnam County voters cast a total of 5,043 ballots. This means that the turnout among the county's 23,697 registered voters was 21.28%.
These results were reported Tuesday evening after the polls closed but won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 16.
Unofficial results in Putnam County:
Boards of education
Putnam County Educational Service Center
(elect three)
√Michael Ruhe.............4,108
√Rita Schnipke (write-in)..69
Columbus Grove Local
(elect two)
√Brian Jones (inc.)...........641
√Ned Stechschulte (inc.)...636
Unexpired term
(elect one)
√Darrick Oswald...602
Continental Local
(elect three)
√Dean Bidlack (inc.)...377
√Robin Etter (inc.)......466
Jennings Local
(elect three)
√Tim Fitzpatrick (inc.)....163
√Scott Gerdeman..........184
√Eva VonSossan (inc.)...173
Kalida Local
(elect three)
√Bradley Niemeyer (inc.).......399
√Emily Peck (inc.).................344
√Greg von der Embse (inc.)....412
Leipsic Local
(elect two)
√John Schortgen (inc.)....271
√Sammy Walther (inc.)...246
Barry Ward..................238
Miller City-New Cleveland Local
(elect three)
√Ryan Ellerbrock (inc.)...275
√Dominic Inkrott...........283
√Eric Schroeder............265
Ottawa-Glandorf Local
(elect two)
√David Dalrymple (inc.).........863
√Tom Von Sossan (write-in)...109
Ottoville Local
(elect three)
√Marilyn Calvelage (inc.).............496
√Kevin Landin (inc.)....................555
√Kimberley Wannemacher (inc.)...513
Pandora-Gilboa Local
(elect two)
√Kathi Amstutz (inc.)...328
√Dawn Schulte (inc.)...290
Municipal offices
Belmore
Council
(elect four)
√Patrick Blasius (inc.)..14
√Shirley Kelley (inc.)...13
√Leslie Rayle (inc.).......9
√Jenna Young.............14
Cloverdale
Council
(elect four)
√Sharon Barnhart...19
Columbus Grove
Council
(elect four)
Joanne McKanna (write-in).....80
√Peter Langhals (inc.)..........304
√Skyler Mayberry (inc.)........325
√Brian Schroeder (inc.).........342
√Todd Wolfe........................253
Continental
Council
(elect four)
√Thomas Armey (inc.)......95
√Jordan Streicher (inc.)..110
√Daniel Sullivan (inc.)....105
√Michael Varner (inc.)......95
Dupont
Council
(elect four)
√Todd Bidlack (inc.)........34
√Eugene Recker.............27
√William Thomsen (inc.)..30
Fort Jennings
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
Gilboa
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
Glandorf
Council
(elect four)
√K. Gerding-Heffner......118
√Zach Klausing (inc.).....110
√Doug Trombley............120
√Dale Warnecke (inc.)....121
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
√Christopher Recker...124
Kalida
Council
(elect four)
√Jason Birkemeier............172
√Logan Hanneman (inc.)...162
√John Hopkins (inc.).........142
√Patrick Trentman (inc.)....156
Board of public affairs
√Ron Knueve (inc.).......169
Leipsic
Council
(elect four)
√Susan Christman (inc.)....148
√Jason Goodwin...............187
Ada Hilton (write-in)............21
√Richard Moyer.................187
Alan Pingle (inc.)...............131
√Rick Recker (inc.)............156
Miller City
Council
(elect four)
√Lawrence Hermiller (inc.)...32
√Kevin Niese......................33
√Patrick Verhoff (inc.)..........31
Ottawa
Council
(elect three)
√Timothy Maag (inc.)...........352
√David Michel (inc.).............319
√Thomas Rosenbauer (inc.)...327
Ottoville
Council
(elect four)
J. Tyler Albridge.............48
√Julianne Brickner........177
√Dan Honingford..........200
√Darren Leis (inc.)........203
Jerry Markward (inc.).....131
√Adria Petrick...............235
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
√Donald Davies (inc.)...216
Pandora
Council
(elect four)
√Paul Burkholder (inc.).......96
√Amanda Dettrow..............94
√Rolland Eisenbach (inc.)....94
√Ricky Fricke....................102
West Leipsic
Council
(elect four)
√Robert Balbaugh.................17
√Betty Berger (inc.)..............14
Delores Meloney (write-in).......4
√John Weekly.......................11
√Teresa Weekly....................12
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Blanchard
√Jeremy Gerten.......71
√Steven Schroeder...81
Greensburg
√James Birkemeier (inc.)...151
√David Recker (inc.)..........151
Jackson
Craig Brinkman (inc.).........127
Keith Hamburg..................127
√Leonard Horstman (inc.)...149
Jennings
√Kevin Hoersten..........192
√David Wieging (inc.)...165
Liberty
√Gary Kuhlman (inc.)........119
√Joseph Schroeder (inc.)...135
Monroe
√Rob Howell (inc.).......218
Kim Okuley.................136
√Ryan Ordway (inc.)....204
Monterey
√Cory Eickholt.............425
√Steven Hilvers (inc.)...394
Ottawa
√Don Croy (inc.)...........598
√Steven Leopold (inc.)...675
Palmer
√David Niese (inc.)...161
Louie Niese..............156
√Leo Schroeder........183
Perry
Ira Good.................70
√Derek Heitzman...115
Harold Kahle............55
√William Rippetoe....83
Pleasant
√R. Brent Glass..............490
Jeff Hoyt........................219
Jordan Pringle.................283
√Bruce Schroeder (inc.)...312
Cory Smith.....................147
Riley
Daniel Karhoff...................130
√Mark Kinsinger (inc.).......162
√Scott Meyer....................150
William Schroeder (inc.).......97
Sugar Creek
√Jim Mull (inc.)..........71
√Kevin Siefker (inc.)...63
Union
√Mark Kahle (inc.)......310
√Steven Smith (inc.)...302
Van Buren
√Douglas Mangas (inc.)...283
√Michael Rader (inc.)......268
Tax, ballot issues
Jackson Township (Kalida Fire District): an additional 1.75-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck: yes, 79; no, 19.
Jackson Township (Ottoville Fire District): an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck: yes, 88; no, 25.
Union Township: a 0.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 328; no, 53.
Ottawa Township: a 1.35-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection: yes, 212; no, 50.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: an additional 1.5-mill, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS service: yes, 308; no, 130.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: a 1-mill, 20-year bond issue for constructing a firehouse and related equipment: yes, 279; no, 156.
Perry Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 144; no, 40.
Palmer Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 222; no, 62.
Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for road maintenance and construction: yes, 225; no, 64.
Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for police protection: yes, 106; no, 36.
Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for street maintenance and construction: yes, 106; no, 35.
Continental Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 98; no, 41.
Miller City Village: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 34; no, 3.
Ottawa Village: a 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer fire department personnel: yes, 379; no, 73.
Monterey Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection: yes, 442; no, 95.
Greensburg Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance and construction: yes, 137; no, 40.
