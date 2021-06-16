OTTAWA — During the Putnam County Fair, sheriff deputies and state police will be on the lookout for safety belt violations in the county.
Putnam County Sheriff, Brian Siefker and Lieutenant Tim Grigsby, commander of the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, have reported that during the week of June 21-25, deputies and troopers "will be highly visible to address the ongoing lack of seat belt usage in Putnam County."
Reportedly, in 2021, northern Putnam County has already had three traffic fatalities. In each of the occurrences occupants were killed because safety belts were not used.
Sheriff Siefker says, "We must emphasize the use of seat belts when they are available. Investigations into these crashes show that if seat belts would have been used, the likelihood of survival was extremely high."
Lt. Grigsby added, "We have lost three people in a matter of six weeks in Putnam County." He added, "Although there are different circumstances surrounding each crash, the common denominator is that the person who was killed was not wearing a seat belt."
Siefker reiterated, "We know seat belts work. We have seen people walk away from horrific crashes with minimal injuries because they were wearing a seat belt. A few seconds can make all of the difference."
