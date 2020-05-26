Since many parades and gatherings were cancelled this Memorial Day weekend, retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva and news correspondent Steve Hartman asked buglers and trumpet players across the country to stand on their porches this Memorial Day, and play the music of “Taps” at 3 p.m. across the country. Here, band director Tim Booth (pictured) plays “Taps,” while Defiance High School musician Dain Sutton plays on the other side of the veterans section at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
