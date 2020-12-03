putnam crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A tanker truck overturned around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ohio 613 in Putnam County, approximately three miles southeast of Miller City. No serious injuries were believed to have resulted from the crash, in which the tanker came to rest on the south side of Ohio 613, just west of County Road 11. Here, a wrecker crew works to upright the truck as the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders stand by. The crash closed Ohio 613 between roads 11 and 12 as the scene was processed.

Load comments