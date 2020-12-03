A tanker truck overturned around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ohio 613 in Putnam County, approximately three miles southeast of Miller City. No serious injuries were believed to have resulted from the crash, in which the tanker came to rest on the south side of Ohio 613, just west of County Road 11. Here, a wrecker crew works to upright the truck as the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders stand by. The crash closed Ohio 613 between roads 11 and 12 as the scene was processed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.