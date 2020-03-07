The artistic talent of Defiance’s Herb Delventhal has been on display at Northtowne Mall in recent days. Pictures of the snow sculptures Delventhal has created over the years are part of an exhibit near the help desk at the mall. The display includes some 20 pictures of his work as well as a representation of “Frosty the Snowman” and “Flossie his wife.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.