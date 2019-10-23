• Henry County
Bus safety:
Napoleon Area City Schools are celebrating National School Bus Safety Week by reminding drivers of their responsibility to stop when they come upon a stopped school bus for the purpose of loading or unloading students.
On Thursday, the school district is teaming up with the Napoleon Police Department to help keep kids safe at the bus stop. Officers will be highly visible along bus routes and in school zones, and focus on distracted drivers and drivers who fail to stop during the loading and unloading of students.
