• Defiance County
Libby training:
For those wishing to take advantage of the Defiance Public Library System's digital offerings but aren't sure where to begin, the library has scheduled a virtual training session on using Libby, the library's free reading app, for 10 a.m. April 14. To register, visit bit.ly/defiancetrain.
