Taco Tailgate
Photo courtesy of Tinora HS

Tinora High School’s Spanish students will sponsor a Taco Tailgate from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the school’s multi-purpose room. The menu includes taco, rice, beans, chips and salsa, drink and dessert for a freewill offering. Take-out orders are available. Preparing for the fundraiser are Haley Lero (left) and Tori Morlock.

