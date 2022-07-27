New leadership is in place at the Stroede Center for the Arts
Earlier, Jeff and Sarah Tackett — local musicians of acclaim themselves with their own Christian country band — introduced themselves to city council Tuesday evening as the new leaders of the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., operated by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. Council also took action on six ordinances, including one allowing a large sidewalk replacement project to begin (see related story).
Jeff noted that in addition to her musical accomplishments, Sarah has been involved in many theatrical events, so the directorship, he said, "was a very good fit, role for us to be a part of." The couple was asked to assume the leadership role at the Stroede, he indicated.
Jeff explained that he is a sales manager for Volvo trucks at Stykemain's vehicle dealership while Sarah is director of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce.
Too, the couple informed council that they had their first meeting with the DCCC board on July 5. And Sarah shared a brief description of their goals, noting generally that they would like to bring nationally known names to Defiance.
"Obviously, our main goal is to stay true to Dick Stroede, the namesake for the Stroede Center for the Arts — his vision of excellence, of professionalism, of bringing a broad variety of high quality arts to our community," she said. "So, we want to stay true to that."
She added that a strategic plan will be developed for the organization, with an eye to "elevate everything that we do — really create the Stroede experience." This will include DCTV which the DCCC operates, she said.
Speaking about new brochures for the upcoming Stroede season — put in place before the Tacketts took over — Jeff told council "we still feel one of the best forms of marketing is word of mouth. We invite each one of you not only to attend and be part of our events, but spread the word if you will. We really think that something that people are in need of and really wanting is good, quality entertainment in our community."
He complimented recent events in the parks, including Thursday's concert in Triangle Park (by the group Hey Mavis), and would like to add to this.
"... The more we can bring the community together, the more we can feel like a family," he said. "And that's really what we're trying to create — is more of that excitement and enthusiasm in our community to be just amongst one another. ... We really want to bring as many people to our community, not only the ones that live here, but people outside of our community ... ."
Sarah touched on upcoming plans to bring new artists and professionals to Defiance.
"... So as we plan the 23-24 season we really would like to diversify the style of offerings that we're going to bring in — musical styles, cultural events, authors, lectures, maybe some retired professional athletes that are on the national level — just a variety of national level entertainment because people are more likely to come if they recognize the name," said Sarah. "And why not bring that to Defiance, Ohio? Why not?
"And I feel like the entertainment that has been brought to our community is very good, very good quality," she added. "It just helps if they have that name recognition to really draw in the crowd, to get them there. So we will be diversifying that, growing our social media presence also is part of a refreshed marketing plan."
She added that the organization is planning to grow DCCC's volunteer base while a new website introducing new branding will be launched.
While thanking those they've worked with so far, including outgoing DCCC Director Roger Fisher, Jeff also noted the retirement of Mark Newman as head of DCTV after 25 years. He said his replacement will have big shoes to fill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.