The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Monday that Sarah Tackett has been selected as the chamber’s new executive director/CEO.
In December, the board voted to approve Tackett for the position after a search committee reporting to the executive committee conducted an extensive search.
Interim director Floyd Culver said 21 applicants were reviewed, and six were interviewed.
Tackett will begin work in her new position Jan. 20.
“I am thrilled and honored to be able to serve the Defiance area in my new role,” Tackett said. “Our chamber is such a key connector in our community, and I look forward to working with the chamber staff, our board, our members and other community leaders to continue making Defiance ‘a great place to live.’”
Tackett joins the chamber with extensive business experience, having most recently served as executive director for ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Foundation. Tackett has a 30-year career in college admissions, marketing and health care.
Additionally, she has a background in musical theater, as well as TV and radio commercials. Sarah and her husband, Jeff, tour the United States as The Tacketts, a Christian country music group. The Tacketts’ music has been played on numerous Christian radio stations, as well as mainstream country stations.
Board president Chris Switzer added, “The chamber board is thrilled to have Sarah as our new director ... Sarah brings an enthusiastic attitude, has lots of community-relations experience, and a plethora of experience in many areas that we feel will help to aid our membership and lead us into the future.”
The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce represents more than 400 businesses located in or near Defiance County. The chamber mission is, “To promote our business community by gathering and disseminating information, keeping advised of all relevant government issues, advocating for members’ interests and serving as a catalyst for growth and prosperity.”
Culver said he plans to “move back into retirement,” albeit after a transition period.
“I want to try and make everything as smooth as possible, then I’ll just ride off into the sunset,” Culver said.
