Dinomobile at DPLS
Photo courtesy of DPLS

Dinosaur fan Teddy Erickson, 6, of Defiance, gets up close and personal with a T-Rex named Fern on Tuesday during Defiance Public Library System’s “Dinomobile” event — part of the libraries’ Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge events lineup. To see more summer events for all ages from the DPLS libraries, and register for the Reading Challenge, visit defiancelibrary.org/summer.

