OTTAWA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra will present symphony storytime at the Putnam County District Library in Ottawa at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Enjoy beloved books such as “Pete the Cat,” “Peter Rabbit,” “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” and many more popular favorites accompanied by classical masterworks performed by the Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians. This program allows children to experience music through highly interactive teaching and performances, introducing them to basic musical ideas and concepts.
With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, “Symphony Storytime” is designed to spark your child’s imagination and foster a lifelong love and appreciation for music. This program is free and open to the public, made possible by a fundraiser by Shirley’s Popcorn.
