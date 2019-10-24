NAPOLEON — The Armory Arts and Events Center will transform into a winter wonderland next month as the Symphony of Trees fundraiser returns to the city for the 19th year.
The event, themed “When You Wish upon a Star,” will take place Nov. 13-17 at The Armory, 127 E. Clinton St., Napoleon.
Proceeds help support a trio of area agencies working to benefit the lives of children in Henry County: the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, Northwest Ohio CASA and the Henry County Hospital.
Since its inception in 2001, Symphony of Trees (SOT) has donated more than $1 million to area agencies working to improve the lives of children.
SOT funds have supported programs like sexual abuse prevention and treatment (Center for Child and Family Advocacy offers the only program of its kind in the four-county area), recruitment of and training for CASA volunteers, domestic violence shelter for victims and children, vital medical equipment, parenting education, portable breastfeeding pods at community events and additional support for families that have experienced the loss of a child.
SOT hosts a variety of fundraising events throughout the year, with November’s being the largest.
Glittering, curated trees will serve as the backdrop for 11 different events. The venue also is open daily to the public for viewing. Throughout the weekend, numerous live and silent auction items will be available.
The week’s schedule is as follows:
• Nov. 13: A public preview of the trees and decor is set for 3-7 p.m. The Symphony Gift and Sweet Shop will be open. Also from 3-7 p.m., children ages 4-8 are invited to take part in holiday crafts.
• Nov. 14: A public viewing of the trees is scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon, with a Victorian Tea set for noon-2 p.m. Tea, refreshments, seasonal music and a raffle will be part of the program. Reservations and a $25 donation are required for the Victorian Tea. A volunteer recognition and business after-hours event will be held from 5-7 p.m.
• Nov. 15: Attendees can dine among the trees during a community luncheon set for 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There is a suggested $5-per-person donation for the luncheon. From 7 p.m.-midnight, teams of 8 will test their music knowledge with a game of Name that Tune during Tunes in the Trees (reservations and a $40-per-person donation are required for this event). Silent auctions will run throughout the evening, and the auction area and gift/sweet shop will be open all day.
• Nov. 16: A public table viewing is set for 9-11 a.m. Hostesses will display tables decorated in a wide variety of themes and messages. Then, the tapestry of tables luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations and a $30-per-person donation are required for the luncheon. Silent and live auctions will be underway during the lunch. Rounding out the day will be the Symphony Gala, set for 6 p.m.-midnight. Following dinner, there will be music — Pop’s Garage will play — and dancing. Live and silent auctions will highlight the evening. Reservations and a donation of $75 per person are required for the gala. Tables for eight can be reserved for $600. Julie’s Portrait Creations will be on hand during the gala providing portraits for an additional charge.
• Nov. 17: A tree viewing and silent auction will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Jingle Bell Jam and Sunday Brunch is set for 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and will include live holiday entertainment, as well as a visit from Santa. For the brunch, reservations are encouraged but not required. There is a required donation of $15 per adult and $10 per child 12 and under. Pre-sale adult tickets are $13, and Julie’s Portrait Creations will again be on hand providing portraits for an additional charge. A children’s pajama party is set for 3-4:30 p.m., and a donation of $10 per adult or child is required. Julie’s Portrait Creations will return.
For reservations or more event details, visit symphonyoftrees.com or call Michelle Rychener at 419-591-3840.
