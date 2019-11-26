PIONEER — The Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Ohio 15 two miles south of here at 4:33 p.m. Sunday.
A 2007 Chrysler Town and Country driven by John Franklin Parrish, 57, Sylvania, was eastbound on U.S. 20A and reportedly ran a stop sign, striking a southbound 2007 GMC Yukon on Ohio 15 driven by Alicia Eickholt, 24, Cloverdale.
Parrish, who was wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident, was taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, where he was pronounced dead.
Eickholt, who was not wearing a safety belt, also was taken to the Montpelier hospital.
There were four other passengers in the Yukon. Adam Eickholt, 30, was flown to the University of Toledo Medical College by Samaritan Life Flight. He was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident.
Three children in the vehicle, ages 17, 1 month and 5 months, were not injured. The 17-year-old was not wearing a safety belt, the infants were in child safety seats.
The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted by the Williams County prosecutor’s office, Williams County coroner’s office, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Pioneer and Madison Township fire departments and Williams County EMS.
