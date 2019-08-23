A Hicksville car dealership’s change in where it titles vehicles has resulted in extra funds for Defiance County’s clerk of courts office.
The adjustment has allowed Clerk Amy Galbraith’s office to collect 1.01 percent in poundage on sales taxes for vehicle transactions by Jim Schmidt Chevrolet Buick. Previously, the Hicksville auto dealer had titled vehicles through the Paulding County Clerk of Courts. (Auto dealers can title their vehicles where they choose, according to Galbraith.)
“I’m very happy Mr. Schmidt came to Defiance County,” she said. “It’s a tremendous amount of money. It will make my title department very financially secure.”
The clerk of court’s office has separate title and legal departments. The above fee is used to fund the title department, which is self-sufficient.
That department has three full-time employees, while the legal department — which handles court filings — has four full-time workers. The two departments also share a full-time employee.
In 2018, Galbraith’s office took in $67,345.72 from the 1.01 percent poundage fee from vehicle sales tax. With the Hicksville dealer added in — a switch that was made in the past few months — revenue from that source already has reached $66,000 this year, she said Thursday.
This money goes to the title fund to help operate the title department.
The change has been reflected in the clerk of court’s monthly activity recap that is provided to — and published by — The Crescent-News.
For example, the July report published on Aug. 8 showed that vehicle sales tax almost doubled from July 2018 — going from $565,131.01 to $1,117,211.29. This does not mean, however, that the county will receive more in sales taxes, which play a vital role in funding county government offices.
Sales taxes are sent to the state, but a portion of the amount is reimbursed to counties based on where the transaction occurred. However, the county clerk of courts office where the vehicle is titled receives the aforementioned poundage fee.
Galbraith said the extra money her office is receiving will be used to switch records on old journal books — replaced by computer technology more than 20 years ago — onto computer. This project will cost about $45,000, she noted.
Too, Galbraith recently used some $3,300 to purchase desks for the courthouse security office, which is located — like her offices — on the first floor of the courthouse. The security office recently moved from the left side of the main courthouse hallway to the right side.
In the future, she hopes to use some of the additional money to help fund a switch to e-filing for court cases. This would require a significant software upgrade, but many details still need to be worked out, she indicated.
