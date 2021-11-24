“Swing” into the holiday spirit with a performance by Swingmania. This band will perform in the Bands & More series at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets for Swingmania are $15 and are available at the door. To order tickets in advance, visit the website www.defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Swingmania, also known as ”The Jeff McDonald Band,” is a dedicated group of talented musicians who entertain with music of the Swing Era. For this holiday concert, the band joined by vocalist Kevin Clark features a mix of Christmas tunes such as “Let It Snow,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” as well as the most popular tunes in the band’s swing repertoire.
This concert is sponsored by the Albert W. and Veulah M. LeFevre Foundation, The Hubbard Company, State Bank, and Debra Hench. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. For the safety of our audiences, DCCC staff are required to wear masks at our events, and audience members are required to wear masks as well.
