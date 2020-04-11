• Defiance County
Special meeting:
The Defiance Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting remotely to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by way of teleconferencing. For access to this conference, call 1-888-844-9904, pass code 8762429, host code 9726827.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.