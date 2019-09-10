• Paulding County

Stream clean-up:

The Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a Stream Clean-up from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers will meet at Black Swamp Nature Center, Ohio 127, and will clean at Flat Rock Creek. Coffee and donuts will be available. All are welcome to take part; volunteers must bring their own gloves and plenty of fluids. Free T-shirts will be available for the first 25 volunteers.

For more information contact Black Swamp Nature Center at 419-399-4771,

