WEST UNITY — Troopers of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Swanton post responded to an unresponsive male 911 call at the Indian Meadows Service Plaza in Williams County at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, law enforcement located a Silver Volvo semi tractor-trailer on the west side of the commercial truck parking area.
Upon entering the truck, the passenger was located between the two seats unresponsive. Swanton troopers began CPR until Williams County EMS arrived on scene. The victim, Victor Yakkey III, 51, Cookeville, Tenn., was transported to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers of Williams County, Montpelier, where he was pronounced dead.
Assisting at the scene were the Williams County EMS and West Unity first responder services.
