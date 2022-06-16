WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned an attempted murder indictment from an arson incident last month near Swanton.
Guy Holmes, 64, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, each a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated arson, each a second-degree felony.
The charges allege that he caused "physical harm" to an occupied structure at 3701 Fulton County Road F — located south of U.S. 20A between Delta and Swanton — on May 20 by purposeful means of "fire or explosion." The indictment also states that he "engaged in conduct that, if successful, would have resulted in the deaths of three people."
Patricia Kaplan, Diane Gase and Davonta Autman are named in the indictment as victims.
Holmes was arraigned this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) via video and entered a not guilty plea through his court-appointed attorney, Ty Mahaffey of Sylvania.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1 and bond was set at $250,000. He continued to be held Thursday in CCNO where he was taken on May 21 following his arrest.
Nine other persons were indicted by the same grand jury.
Among the others indicted were:
• Tristen Reynolds, 30, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Alejandro Guzman, 28, Archbold, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, "physical harm to a pregnant family or household member" on June 8, according to the Fulton County prosecutor's office.
