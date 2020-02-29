vehicle crash photo

Three persons were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 9:59 a.m. Friday on Ohio 15 about one-half mile north of Ney in Washington Township. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, an Ohio Department of Transportation truck driven by Michael Daniels, 40, Defiance, slowed to turn and was struck from behind by an SUV driven by Carl Leggett, 51, Bryan. Leggett’s vehicle was struck by a car driven by Timothy Livengood, 52, Montpelier. Leggett and his passenger, Brian Gallup, 21, address unavailable, were taken by area EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Livengood reportedly sought treatment at Defiance Mercy Hospital for minor injuries. All parties involved were wearing safety belts. The accident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Ney-Washington Township Fire Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Sherwood EMS.

