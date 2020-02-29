Three persons were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 9:59 a.m. Friday on Ohio 15 about one-half mile north of Ney in Washington Township. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, an Ohio Department of Transportation truck driven by Michael Daniels, 40, Defiance, slowed to turn and was struck from behind by an SUV driven by Carl Leggett, 51, Bryan. Leggett’s vehicle was struck by a car driven by Timothy Livengood, 52, Montpelier. Leggett and his passenger, Brian Gallup, 21, address unavailable, were taken by area EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Livengood reportedly sought treatment at Defiance Mercy Hospital for minor injuries. All parties involved were wearing safety belts. The accident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Ney-Washington Township Fire Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Sherwood EMS.
Breaking News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.