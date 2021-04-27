As his time as a high school student winds down, Defiance High School senior Dain Sutton wanted to do something different.
He was tired of just sitting back and watching social media videos of others experience all the world has to offer.
Sutton wanted to do something, something ... extraordinary.
So on Saturday morning, Sutton literally took the first steps of a journey that few have undertaken.
“I’ve always wanted to do something extraordinary,” explained Sutton of his motivation. “I see people do these things, and I thought to myself I want to be one of them. I want to be the guy that people go to when they talk about doing extreme things, and this is the start of (the extreme) things I want to do in my life.”
The first thing for 18-year-old Sutton is walking the Buckeye Trail by himself.
The Buckeye Trail is a 1,404-mile pathway that winds along “wooded footpaths, historic tow paths, abandoned railroads and diverse communities.” The trail goes to all four corners of the state of Ohio. It runs through Defiance at Independence Dam State Park, then heads east along the Great Lakes, takes a turn to the southeast until it hits the Ohio-West Virginia boarder where it then goes southwest toward the Ohio River. Once in Cincinnati the trail heads back north through the Dayton and Lima areas before returning to Defiance County.
“I’ve just always wanted to hike somewhere really long,” explained Sutton. “I used to be a long-distance runner and I really like to push myself to my limits. I looked at going to Mexico, Central America and the Panama Canal, but thought that’d be too much for my first trip. After some research I found a great trip right in my backyard with the Buckeye Trail.”
It took Sutton days of planning and organization, however, before actually setting foot on the Trail.
After securing all of his gear, which will account for nearly 50 pounds to be carried along the way, Sutton had to contact the parks along the trail to secure a spot to rest after a long-day’s walk.
“The planning and packing really has been the hardest thing,” admitted Sutton. “I needed a lot of gear for this expedition and then I needed to call ahead to all of these campgrounds. If there is a day when I don’t make it to a planned site, I’ll have my tent with me and I’ll just have to try and find a spot (along the trail) to camp.”
Sutton also hopes to complete his trip within 80 days, making him the youngest explorer to do so in that time frame.
And while he’s ready for the adventure, he has also made plans to finish being a senior in high school.
With one-time events like senior prom and graduation taking place during the time of his trek, Sutton had to come up with a plan so that he could attend both events.
“I want to beat the record for the fastest ever solo hike on the Buckeye Trail for someone my age,” admitted Sutton. “But I still wanted to be able to go to prom and my graduation. So I worked out a plan that someone will come pick me up wherever I’m at and bring me home so I can attend prom, then drop me off at that exact spot (where they picked me up) and then I’ll do the same with graduation.”
When prom, graduation and his trek are over, Sutton will load up his trumpet and play in the American School Band Directors of America honors band in Florida where he also plans to take his time and see the sights before beginning the next chapter of his life.
“I know time is running out before I go into a career,” said Sutton, who added that he is looking at entering the military. “But before that happens, I want to make some memories, I want to do the stuff I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
Sutton is documenting his trip through his Facebook page and on his Instagram page at @breakawayhiker. For more information on the Buckeye Trail visit buckeyetrail.org.
