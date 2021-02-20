NETTLE LAKE — A suspect involved in the theft of a stolen vehicle and a trailer hauling snowmobiles in the area of Williams County roads P.50 and 6 near Nettle Lake on Feb. 17 has been apprehended, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Office.

A search was conducted in a wooded area at that location by deputies, numerous law enforcement agencies and an Ohio Highway Patrol helicopter that day, but the suspect was not found at that time.

The subject was later located and is currently in the custody of Michigan State Police.

The name of the suspect and charges were unavailable from the Williams County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments