LIBERTY CENTER — Henry and Fulton County law enforcement officers pursued the driver of a vehicle early Wednesday morning that refused to stop in the east end of both counties, but eventually brought the suspect into custody.
Henry County Sheriff's deputies picked up the pursuit as the vehicle entered their county on Ohio 109, between Delta and Liberty Center, around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.
According to scanner traffic, the pursuit continued into Liberty Center at low speeds, going down to about five miles per hour at one point. It then picked up to 40 miles per hour on Road T east of Liberty Center, radio traffic indicated.
Deputies continued the pursuit across Road 4A, where the vehicle ran a stop sign, according to radio traffic, and traveled into a field. The vehicle appeared to have become stuck in a woods while the suspect was taken into custody at 2:42 a.m.
Further details were unavailable early Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.