NEY — A Bryan man was apprehended near here Tuesday afternoon following a brief manhunt.
Manuel Santiago, 40, was arrested in a wooded area on The Bend Road by authorities following a search by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and troopers of Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
Sheriff Doug Engel said Santiago had fled from the patrol in a vehicle, which he then exited on The Bend Road at Ohio 15 in Ney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Santiago fled on foot into a nearby wooded area before being apprehended before 5 p.m. with the help of the sheriff’s canine unit.
The Highway Patrol also utilized a helicopter to search for the suspect.
According to Engel, Santiago was wanted on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.
