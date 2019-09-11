NEY — A Bryan man was apprehended near here Tuesday afternoon following a brief manhunt.

Manuel Santiago, 40, was arrested in a wooded area on The Bend Road by authorities following a search by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and troopers of Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.

Sheriff Doug Engel said Santiago had fled from the patrol in a vehicle, which he then exited on The Bend Road at Ohio 15 in Ney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Santiago fled on foot into a nearby wooded area before being apprehended before 5 p.m. with the help of the sheriff’s canine unit.

The Highway Patrol also utilized a helicopter to search for the suspect.

According to Engel, Santiago was wanted on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.

