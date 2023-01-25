PAULDING — Susan Paulus, a Paulding woman, published her second book “Forever Love” in October 2022 featuring poems written over a lifetime.
Paulus explained that the content in her new book is “poetry that I’ve been writing for 40 years, more then 40 years actually. I started writing it when my kids were young. It was my form of staying sane. When you have pre-teen, and teen (children) and husband and a full-time job ... if I ran into something that I couldn’t handle I wrote it.”
“For years, I put it away,” she added. “And then I was having surgery and I thought, ‘well you’re not young anymore, you should pull some stuff out and have things in order for your kids.’ And I thought some of this is good, when I found it again ... . Some of it wasn’t worth anything, but some of it was good.”
Paulus put the first, 10 or 15 years into a little collected booklet just for her children. “And then I wrote some more and did the same thing with that ... .”
“So I decided that I could take that (the older poems written) and add all the new things that I had written to it ... and that’s what I did,” said Paulus. Adding that a friend of hers had helped her edit and get the work published for reading on the Amazon platform.
“... If you read this you know what I’m talking about, its there in black and white, I’m talking about failure and forgiveness and coming out of the depths and climbing the mountain again and knowing the Lord... .” Paulus explained.
When asked about a theme in the poetry collection, Paulus said “just the love of God.”
The first two sections are called “sometimes” and “always,” and then the third one, which are the ones Paulus wrote more recently are called “forever” and were put all together into “Forever Love,” the title of the book.
Paulus noted that there are some 70 poems in “Forever Love” and she probably wrote twice as many as actually ended up in the book.
Though an avid reader, Paulus revealed she never really read any poetry even though she wrote it.
“When I sat down to write that’s what came out (poetry),” Paulus stated, indicating that her book of poetry “... the first ones in here, these are quite short poems,” adding, “as you get back to what I wrote more recently there is depth to them.
“I prefer the new ones,” she continued. “I wasn’t even going to put the old ones in, they aren’t relevant to my life anymore. And a good friend of mine said ‘but they’re relevant to other young mothers lives, young mothers who are raising kids ... who are working full-time, they’re relevant to them. So put it in.’ so I did.”
Paulus’ poems in “Forever Love” often explore the day-to-day life and the complicated aspects of relationships through different phases of life, from the young mother to the grandmother and everything in between, to name a few. Throughout all the poems Paulus’ Christian faith is a strong theme.
Though having penned two books, Paulus never set out to write books or be an author, however, she is no stranger to writing, having written in the past for publications such as Living Today, Front Porch Publishing, Ruby Magazine and Christian Devotion.
“Most of my life is words. I’ve had quite a few things published, never made any money at it but that’s OK, I never went into for money,” said Paulus with a laugh and smile. “Actually my background is banking.”
“... I wrote for an online magazine called Rudy Magazine, they took anything I ever sent them (and) they published (it). Now I’m sending in devotions to Christian Devotion ... . I’ve had five or six devotions published by them and I’ve got another one coming up fairly soon. ... They’ve been fun to write for.”
Paulus shared that she is an avid and lifelong reader.
“I almost always have a book going,” she said, adding that she had never really read poetry before, in fact, it was only when she began to look at putting her own poetic work together that she made a sojourn into reading a number of poetic works.
“I read some (poetry) now, in fact when I was getting reading to put this (“Forever Love”) together, I didn’t know anything about putting a book of poetry together ... . So I called the library and one of the workers up there pulled me off like 10 books of different kinds of poetry ... .”
The variety she read in preparation for the publication of “Forever Love” was varied. Paulus listed a few including, Maya Angelou as well as Amanda Gorman, the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate, among others.
When asked about her writing process and writing to express the challenges in life and if she felt a sense of relief or meditation when writing Paulus said “yes.”
An excerpt from “Today Is The Best,” one of Paulus’ poem, includes the lines: “today is the best day I will have / until life here ends / with you / someday without you / today is the best.”
