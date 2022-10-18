Amber and Cal

Amber Harrington (left) and Cal Fernandez, two members of the Fulton County Trust Your Wings domestic violence/sexual assault support group, embrace before giving their testimonies on surviving domestic violence at a public event in Wauseon Saturday.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

WAUSEON — Survivors, advocates and locals gathered here at the Fulton County Family Justice Center’s domestic violence awareness event Saturday evening.

