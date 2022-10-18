WAUSEON — Survivors, advocates and locals gathered here at the Fulton County Family Justice Center’s domestic violence awareness event Saturday evening.
The event was organized by the center’s support group, Trust Your Wings. Trust Your Wings is a peer-led group consisting of domestic violence and sexual assault/abuse survivors. Cal Fernandez, a local who has been involved with the center and the group for seven years, revealed that it was actually the first year they have attempted to organize such an event.
When asked what motivated them to plan one this year, Fernandez replied, “Getting the word out about the center and the things that they offer and that they do and that they are there ... because there are a lot of women that are out there that don’t know that the center exists. They don’t know that there is a place for them to go and they suffer in silence.”
The event had some local vendors selling various wares as well as a taco popup stand by Always Something, LLC. Two displays were also available for public viewing: The Clothesline Project Display and the Silent Witness Display.
Attendees could also buy raffle tickets to win different prizes. The prizes consisted of self-care baskets, wreaths, homemade dog treats, movie tickets and more. The proceeds from the raffle sales went to the center to afford personnel items, hotel fees, clothes, food and anything else needed to support people escaping their home situations.
The event concluded after hearing from survivors from Trust Your Wings.
Six-year victim advocate, Kimberly Rosales, opened up on behalf of the Fulton County Family Justice Center. She explained what the center is, what the support group does and how the support group came to organize the event.
Rosales then introduced Fernandez, who gave a testimony to what the center has done for her.
“I am here today as a survivor and I am thriving. The Center for Child and Family Advocacy changed my life and gave back my freedom. I no longer look over my shoulder and can sleep with my back to the door,” Fernandez strongly proclaimed.
She then gave another testimony on behalf of another survivor, who was verbally and mentally abused just this year. She narrated in the voice of “Mandy,” who was verbally and physically abused by her partner for 4 1/2 years.
“Aug. 6, he grabbed me out of bed and continuously hit me like I was a punching bag. I woke up in the hospital, bruised from head to toe. If it wasn’t for the hospital calling the Fulton County Family Justice Center, for making sure I had a safe place to live, clothes on my back and food to eat, I don’t know where I would be today,” she recited the written confession.
The next to speak was Amber Harrington, who had been with the center for just over a year. Harrington spoke about her dreams as a young girl for a good man and a few kids. She thought she had met that man, but did not realize she was wrong until it was too late.
Harrington described how her relationship was good at first, but then the fights started and it soon became physical.
“I have been free for a little over a year as of today,” Harrington shared. “That was the best, but the hardest choice I have ever made. I had hit rock bottom, and coming up from rock bottom has definitely been difficult.”
She confessed she still has nightmares and bouts of depression that debilitates her. However, she continued on about how the center has been a great resource for her, support system and has helped her along on her healing journey.
Along with these personal stories, some anonymous poetry was also recited — one by a person who went through domestic violence and another who had escaped an incest situation.
For more information about the Fulton County Family Justice Center and the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, call 419-335-4255 or go to theccfa.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.