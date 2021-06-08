One of Ohio’s Supreme Court justices acknowledges that many have concerns about the future of their fundamental rights.
But Justice Sharon Kennedy, a conservative in outlook, offered a calming voice amidst tense political times during a stop Monday afternoon in Defiance.
First she was the guest speaker at Defiance Rotary’s weekly luncheon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, then visited The Crescent-News for an interview.
Kennedy’s approach to apprehension about the future of certain constitutional protections — freedom of religion, the right to bear arms, freedom of speech — is to remind people of the country’s bedrock principles. These also are enshrined in Ohio’s Constitution, issues upon which Kennedy and her six colleagues on the Ohio Supreme Court routinely rule.
“I really try to calm their fears to say we have founding principles first,” she explained. “So today (at Rotary) I really talked about what I called the trifecta of founding documents, and take them through the chronological order of that history.”
Kennedy noted that the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, which set the procedure for several Midwest states, including Ohio, to become states made clear these principles. Religious freedom was among the things mentioned in the ordinance, explained Kennedy, while slavery was prohibited in all new states.
Key to the protection of these rights, she indicated, was the establishment of a judiciary that would use “reason and judgment in interpreting what the law is, and to me that really sets the founding principles of the role of the judiciary.”
Addressing the fear that some are expressing about future rights, Kennedy said she explained to one person that “you need to take a step back and look at your community around you. Is it looking anything like what you’re fearing? So you have to have hope.”
She said a lot of the fears are driven by “what they’re reading in the news, fear of what they think is coming.”
However, Kennedy, a Republican, acknowledges their concerns, saying “court packing” is one fear that keeps arising. This refers to an attempt — unsuccessfully attempted during the administration of President Franklin Roosevelt — to enlarge the U.S. Supreme Court, perhaps to allow more presidential appointees who share a common philosophy.
“The number one thing I hear when I go places is packing the court,” said Kennedy. “ ... That’s not what the courts are about. Remember, they were supposed to be strong and independent ... .”
Another fear for some is the abasement of the right to bear arms as mentioned in the Second Amendment. The Ohio General Assembly has introduced legislation that would declare Ohio a Second Amendment “sanctuary state” and promise to protect this right.
“... to me that’s really people saying, ‘I am concerned that government will tread on my fundamental right to bear arms,’” Kennedy said.
In noting the fears about these rights, she noted that “we overlook the state constitutional power. We are always talking about the federal Constitution, but we say that’s the floor to which no state constitution can fall through because of the 14th Amendment.”
Section 1 of the amendment states: “... No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Kennedy expresses a big concern about the future of free expression.
“We believe in the free exchange of ideas, and if that is somehow censured and only one group is allowed to speak then ... the republic would be lost. ... I’m speechless over that whole thought that you’re not allowed to speak or you’re canceled because of your speech ... and it comes from all angles, it’s not just one side.”
